Why Indiana Will Win It All

The storybook ending is close to being complete. Indiana, once the losingest program in college football history, is one win away from its first national championship.

The No. 1 Hoosiers (15-0) will put their unblemished record on the line against No. 10 Miami on Monday night. To cap off a season in which Indiana beat Ohio State, Oregon, and Alabama, coach Curt Cignetti’s team is essentially playing a road game at Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Hurricanes (13-2).

Indiana is a sizable favorite to close the deal with a roster consisting of unheralded transfers led by an overlooked coach. With a win, the Hoosiers would become the first first-time national champion since 1996 Florida.

This is why I think Indiana will continue to make history Monday night.

The Hoosiers have been historically dominant this season. Indiana has a plus-28.6 average margin of victory this year. The Hoosiers won more games this season by 50-plus points (four) than they had games decided by single digits (three). Yet, the Hoosiers are battle-tested. And for as often as they have run teams off the field, they’ve also had to win in the clutch. Indiana trailed the Hawkeyes in the fourth quarter and was tied with the Ducks late in their first meeting. The Hoosiers also executed a second-half comeback against the Buckeyes in the conference championship. In other words, they can also win close games.

Indiana has a sizable edge at quarterback. Fernando Mendoza is trying to become the first Heisman Trophy-winner to win the national championship since DeVonta Smith, the star of the aforementioned 2020 Crimson Tide. His efficiency is amazing. Mendoza actually has more TD passes in the playoffs than incomplete passes. Yes, Mendoza has eight touchdown throws and five incompletions across two games. The projected No. 1 pick also leads the country in passer rating.

Mendoza and the Hoosiers also take care of the ball. Indiana has the best turnover differential in the country with a plus-21 advantage. The Hoosiers are tied for the third-most takeaways (29) and third-fewest giveaways (eight).

If Indiana chooses not to have Mendoza pass the ball, it is one of 17 teams in the country to average more than 200 rushing yards per game. On the other side of the ball, they’re one of 11 teams that allow fewer than 100 rushing yards on average.

The ingredients are there for the Hoosiers to close out this historical and unexpected season. Don’t think that this is too much for them.