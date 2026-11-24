Hickory – The blockbuster Disney musical Frozen will begin its three-week run this Friday, Nov. 27, in the Jeffers Theatre. See all of the beloved characters—Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Sven, Olaf, and all the rest—come to life on stage. It’s the perfect event to kick off your holiday season.

As children, Princess Elsa and Princess Anna share a magical bond until Elsa’s mysterious powers force the sisters apart. Years later, when Elsa accidentally plunges their kingdom into eternal winter, she flees into the mountains, afraid of the harm her powers might cause. Refusing to lose her sister again, Anna embarks on a daring journey to bring Elsa home and restore the kingdom. Along the way, both sisters discover that love is more powerful than fear. Based on the hit 2013 film of the same name, Frozen reveals how true love can come in many forms and that the bond between sisters is something truly special.

Performances of Frozen are Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 27–Dec. 12, at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, Nov. 29 and Dec. 6, at 2:30 p.m.; and Thursday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for students and youth 18 and under. Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling 828-328-2283.

Frozen is produced in association with Alex Lee, Inc. Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba and receives sustaining support from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Season 78 community support is provided by the City of Hickory, A Cleaner World, David and Maria Williams, Shurtape Technologies, and Acuña & Acuña Dentistry.