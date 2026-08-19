Hickory – The Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Saturday, August 22nd meeting will focus on table saw and bandsaw use and tune-ups. As usual, the meeting begins at 9:30 A.M. at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop, 856 21st St. Drive SE, Hickory. Guests are always welcome at club meetings.

Phillip Cooper will give a presentation on things you can do to check, and correct (if necessary) when your table saw or band saw is not working at their full potential.

Phillip is the President of Western Piedmont Woodcrafters. He is a distinguished woodworker who makes and sells many different items including (but not limited to) chess boards, various games, custom carved signs, pens, and custom cutting boards.

Included in the presentation will be several examples of common issues almost every woodworker encounters and the adjustments or steps to take to overcome them. It promises to be very interesting and informative to all who attend.

The meeting will include member and guests show-and-tell items.