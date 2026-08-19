Hudson, NC – The 2026-27 Hudson Dinner Theatre Schedule is announced with shows to be performed in the auditorium of the HUB Station Arts Center, 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson.

Camelot (October 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 22nd, 23rd, 24th) 2026

Nunsense (April 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 15th, 16th, 17th) 2027

Barnum (June 23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th) 2027

The fall show will be the classic musical, Camelot, by Lerner and Loewe (the same duo that authored “My Fair Lady”). Camelot, is set in the old English epoch of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table. King Arthur, Queen Guenevere and Sir Lancelot find themselves involved in a love triangle as they wrestle with unrequited love, due to their ultimate sense of loyalty and honor. The story is accompanied by many classic musical numbers, such as the titular title song, “Camelot,” “If Ever I Would Leave You,” “The Lusty Month of May,” “How to Handle a Woman,” and “What Do the Simple Folk Do?” among others. This show will be full of rich period costuming, pageantry and magic, while staying true to the element of human redemption.

The spring show, Nunsense, is the first written of a chain of hilarious musicals by Dan Goggins, involving the delightful nuns of the Little Sisters of Hoboken Convent. Convent cook, Sister Julia Child of God, has accidentally killed many nuns with tainted soup and the sisters perform a variety show to raise funds to pay for the burials. The good sisters are always up to zany antics as this side splitting show delivers a bit of raucous behavior mixed in with a healthy dose of goodwill.

The summer show is a multimedia piece written by Director Keith Smith, exploring in verse form the fascinating, prolific, versatile, if controversial life of showman, PT Barnum. The show has acrobatics, music, a slide show and much more, all of it completely historically accurate. Often the truth proves to be more interesting than fiction. The show was last performed pre-Covid for several thousand school children. But it is a show for “ladies, gentlemen and children of all ages!”

Director Keith Smith says, “We are excited to present a healthy mix of humor, history, drama, pathos, singing and dancing. It is my favorite season lineup that we have presented in our 23 years of dinner theatre so far!”