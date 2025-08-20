Hickory — Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS), the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, opens its 2025–2026 season with a rock ‘n’ roll concert event on Friday, September 13, at 7:30 p.m., with Foothills Pops: The Music of Pink Floyd.

Celebrating 61 years of music in the foothills, Western Piedmont Symphony presents a dynamic eight-concert season that showcases the orchestra’s artistic growth and bold vision. The lineup features timeless masterworks by Beethoven, Copland, Sibelius, and Debussy, alongside powerful contemporary works by John Adams, Arvo Pärt, and Ethel Smyth. This season also steps beyond tradition with symphonic tributes to the music of Pink Floyd and beloved Broadway classics. These programs come to life through exciting collaborations with internationally acclaimed guest artists. Under the leadership of Music Director and Conductor Matthew Troy, each concert reflects the Symphony’s versatility and its commitment to creating music that resonates with today’s audiences. As Troy affirms, “This is your symphony. Come as you are, bring a friend, and allow the music to speak to you—whether in the concert hall or beyond.”

The season kicks off with Foothills Pops: The Music of Pink Floyd, a symphonic rock concert that invites the audience to be part of the experience. Led by the full Western Piedmont Symphony, the vocalists of the Jeans ‘n Classics band bring the legendary music of Pink Floyd to life. Guests are encouraged to dress up, dance, and sing along to hits like “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2,” “Speak to Me/Breathe,” “Hey You,” “Money,” “Eclipse,” and more favorites from The Wall and The Dark Side of the Moon. This is not your typical symphony event. It is an unforgettable night of music, energy, and community.

Western Piedmont Symphony FOOTHILLS POPS concert series is sponsored by the Broyhill Family Foundation and the Bernhardt Furniture Foundation, with additional support from Arts Culture Catawba and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

FOOTHILLS POPS tickets are $33–$58 for adults. Student tickets are $10 with a valid ID. Students can purchase $10 tickets in sections A and B only when accompanied by an adult who also buys a ticket in the same section. Students may also buy individual $10 tickets in section C without requiring an additional adult ticket purchase.

To purchase tickets, visit wpsymphony.org, call 828.324.8603, or stop by the Western Piedmont Symphony Box Office located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory, NC 28601. The Box Office is open Wednesday through Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The J.E. Broyhill Civic Center, where FOOTHILLS POPS concerts are held, is located at 1913 Hickory Blvd, Lenoir, NC 28645 (on Highway 321).

Photo: WPS Music Director Matthew Troy, credit Tom Devlin Photography.