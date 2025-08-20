Hickory – On Monday, Aug. 18, a portion of the Zahra Baker All Children’s Playground at Kiwanis Park was closed for maintenance.

The main play structure will be closed to have new surfacing installed around it, but other areas of the playground will continue to be open for use.

This work is expected to take about a week to complete, depending on the weather. Crews hope to reopen the main play structure on Monday, Aug. 25.

The Zahra Baker All Children’s Playground is located within Kiwanis Park at 805 Sixth Street SE in Hickory. For more information, visit www.hickorync.gov/kiwanis-park. To learn more about the City of Hickory’s 26 parks and their amenities, visit www.hickorync.gov/city-parks.