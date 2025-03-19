Hickory – Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS), the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina invites you to Crossroads Concert: Gamelan, a Balinese Percussion Orchestra on Thursday, March 27, 7:30 p.m., at Drendel Auditorium on the SALT Block in Hickory.

More than twenty musicians and southeastern Asian instruments take the stage for an evening that will mesmerize and enchant. Featuring musicians from Sekaa Gong Mandala Giri from Appalachian State University and Gamelan Giri Murti from Wake Forest University.

Tickets:

Adults: $28 at Door

Students (17 & under or w/college ID): $10 admission

WPS Box Office is open Mon – Fri ,10 am – 4 pm. 828.324.8603 ext 1000; [email protected]