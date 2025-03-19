Hickory – Just in time for spring, the City of Hickory will soon begin its sales of mulch.

The City of Hickory’s Yard Waste Facility hours are 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, beginning Friday, March 14. The facility is located at 310 Cloninger Mill Road NE, which is off N.C. 127, near the bridge that crosses Lake Hickory.

The single ground mulch is made from brush collected by crews throughout the year.

Single ground mulch will be $25 per 3-yard scoop (full-size pickup truck load).

For more information, please call the Hickory Public Services Department at 828-323-7500.