Taylorsville, NC – The Carolina Emerald Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) is asking the community to help honor local veterans by sponsoring remembrance wreaths to be placed on veterans’ graves at Taylorsville Cemetery as part of the annual Wreaths Across America observance on December 19. The event is also being held in commemoration of America 250.

Each wreath sponsorship is $17 and helps ensure that a veteran is remembered and honored during this year’s ceremony. Wreaths may be sponsored online through the Carolina Emerald Chapter’s Wreaths Across America page at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/NC0589P. Sponsors may also request that a wreath be placed on the grave of a specific veteran.

The local Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held on Saturday, December 19, at 12:00 noon at Taylorsville Cemetery, in conjunction with National Wreaths Across America Day. Following the ceremony, volunteers will place wreaths on veterans’ graves throughout the cemetery.

Wreaths Across America’s mission is to “Remember, Honor, Teach,” by remembering the fallen, honoring those who serve, and teaching the next generation the value of freedom. Each December, ceremonies are held at participating cemeteries across the country as volunteers come together to recognize veterans for their service and sacrifice.

The Carolina Emerald Chapter encourages individuals, families, businesses, and community organizations to sponsor wreaths and participate in the December ceremony.

Wreaths Across America began with the placement of wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery and has grown into a nationwide effort to ensure veterans are remembered during the holiday season.