Hickory – Cliff Moone, Catawba County Senior Tar Heel Legislature Delegate, will be at the West Hickory Senior Center (400 17th St SW, Hickory) on Thursday, November 19, at 10:30 AM. He will explain what the Senior Tar Heel Legislature is, how it works, and what individuals can do to have their voices heard.

The discussion will include current state legislative priorities affecting seniors, including Adult Protective Services, Senior Centers, Home and Community Care Block Grant, Older Adult Housing, New Community-Based Services Program, Long Term Care Ombudsman Program, Healthcare Workforce Crisis, and Nursing Home Staffing Standards. This is a great opportunity to learn and share thoughts and concerns regarding important issues affecting older adults in North Carolina.

Call the Catawba Council on Aging to register for the program at 828-328-2269.