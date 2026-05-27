Hudson, NC – The summer dinner theatre show for the Town of Hudson is the delightful comedy for children of all ages, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. This is the original 1967 Broadway rendition. Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang explore life’s great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes and celebrate the joy of friendship.

The show will take place in the HUB Station Theatre, 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson on Wednesday, June 24th at 11 AM and Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 25th, 26th, 27th as dinner theatre, catered by Dan’l Boone Inn. Dinner will be served at 6:30 PM, followed by the show at 7:30 PM. Tickets for the Wednesday daytime show are $20 for adults, and a discounted ticket for children will be determined. The evening shows are $37 for dinner and the show, $20 for the show only.

Tickets may be obtained in one of three ways. Go to the box office on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 AM until 5 PM, call the box office 24/7 at (828) 726-8871, or most conveniently, go on the Town of Hudson or the HUB Station website and follow the link to tix.com

“Familiar and fun, this is a show that comforts your nostalgic inner child while welcoming newer generations with open arms.” – DC Metro Theatre Arts

“All the things you love about Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Peppermint Patty, Schroeder and Snoopy are there – the infamous little redhead girl that Charlie is so in love with, Lucy’s lemonade stand turned psychiatrist booth, Snoopy’s red house and more…” – New York Theatre Guide.