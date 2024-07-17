Newton, NC – ZenFest, a day-long experience of yoga and healing arts, is set for Saturday, September 28, 2024. Presented by the Catawba Valley Festival of Arts and the YMCA of the Catawba Valley, the festival will take place on the 17-acre historic Catawba Farms.

Offerings include various styles of yoga and movement classes, meditation sessions, ecstaticdance, and a wellness fair with vendor exhibits. Food trucks with healthy offerings will beon site during the event.

ZenFest is an excellent opportunity to experience different yoga styles. All are welcome toenjoy a day filled with yoga, fitness, wellness, and community.

Sponsoring studios to date include Hot Yoga Newton, Hickory Yoga & Wellness. And Newton Family Physicians. Additional sponsorships are also available.

Admission to the festival, including unlimited classes, is $50 before Sept. 1 and $75 after.

For more details, answers to frequently asked questions, registration and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.anandarasa.org/general-8.