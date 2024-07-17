New Faces In Baseball

There appears to be a changing of the guard in Major League Baseball. MLB held its All-Star game Tuesday night (American League won, 5-3).

What may have been lost in the game is that the game featured 32 first-time All-Stars and 19 players under the age of 27. Yes, the game is skewing younger and younger. It is hoped that new names and younger players will lure younger fans to the game.

American League and National League pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday for the July 16 exhibition at Globe Life Field in Texas, a week after the starters were revealed.

Some of the names that very easily could become household names soon include

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz, San Diego Padres rookie outfielder Jackson Merrill, Oakland Athletics closer Mason Miller and Pittsburgh Pirates rookie right-hander Paul Skenes.

Skenes, who started on the mound for the NL, became the first player to be named an All-Star the season after being selected first overall in the draft. Merrill, 21, was the youngest player chosen on either roster. Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson, 22, is the youngest player on the AL team after being elected a starter by fans.

MLB All-Star Game Needs Changes

While I recognize that the MLB All-Star Game is still a treasure, and certainly better than the disaster that is most of those other all-star games. But it still needs help. Here are some of my suggestions.

Let’s let the upper-tier stars play the entire game. Let us watch the best players of the game. Players like Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper, Aaron Judge, and Ronald Acuna play the whole game.

How about adding a skills competition? It is about the only good thing in the other sport’s all-star games. Let’s find out who throws the best from the outfield. Who fields ground balls best. Who can bunt? Who gets around the bases fastest?

How about making the game count again? Let’s incentivize victory. Whichever league wins gets the home field advantage in the World Series. I feel like it was a success over the brief period it was enacted. How about returning it?