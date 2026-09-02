Conover, NC – The city of Conover is celebrating 150 years of history, growth and community! Sipe’s Orchard Home invites everyone to join them at the 150 Founder’s Day Festival from 6-10 p.m. on September 18 at Conover City Park! Event is FREE to the public!

Dance the night away with live music by The Big 80’s Band, sample great food from local food trucks, shop local vendors, or let the children run around in the Kidzone!

All donations and proceeds from the event will benefit the children and youth Growing Futures at Sipe’s Orchard Home!