College Football Preview

The college football season is here, and I can count seven teams that have a strong chance at winning the national title.

I can see Notre Dame, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, Oregon, Miami, and Indiana emerging with the national championship. My longshots include LSU, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Mississippi.

I like Notre Dame primarily because the Irish have the easiest schedule of all the schools listed above. While their peers in the SEC and Big Ten will need to navigate a war of attrition, the path for Marcus Freeman’s side is quite simple. Take care of business and the Irish should be set up to make another deep run in the 12-team playoff.

And it’s not just the schedule that makes Notre Dame a threat this season. The Irish have a Heisman favorite at quarterback CJ Carr, a ton of skill and depth at their skill positions and a defense that should be among the best in college football.

I like Georgia again this year but the Bulldogs always seem to come up one game short. Another SEC school to watch has to be LSU. The Tigers hired head coach Lane Kiffin away from Mississippi and have spent millions of NIL money on players. Kiffin’s arrival has completely changed the mood in Baton Rouge, but it’s the Tigers defense that may put them in the playoffs for the first time in a long time. Blake Baker has turned LSU into a defensive force since his arrival, and now he’ll have a Kiffin-run offense to support him.

The Big Ten have captured the last three national titles thanks to Michigan, Ohio State, and Indiana last year. Oregon could easily make it four for four this season.

The Ducks are loaded again and just have to find a way to finish teams in playoff games.