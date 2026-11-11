Seagrove, NC – Join us for the Celebration of Seagrove Potters Show and Studio Tour! The Show and Gala will be held in a newly renovated space at the Luck Comer Lail Center (Historic Luck’s Cannery), located at 798 NC Hwy 705 E in Seagrove, NC.

We are excited to continue the Friday Night Gala this year! Gala ticket holders have the opportunity to shop early with exclusive entry to the Preview Pottery Show. Enjoy a catered reception including festive drinks, followed by a live auction featuring special collaboration pieces made by Seagrove potters working together. Timeline is as follows.

The self-guided Studio Tour is free to attend. Maps of participating shops can be picked up at the Luck Comer Lail Center. You do not have to purchase admission to the Show to pick up a map.

Keep an eye on our Celebration of Seagrove Potters and Seagrove Potters Facebook pages and our Seagrove Potters Instagram for exciting updates. Our out-of-town guests can utilize the Heart of NC website for friendly advice on overnight accommodations.

We hope that you can join us for this exciting weekend highlighting our Seagrove potters and their unique handmade ceramics. We are proud of our craftsmanship, our heritage, traditions and the ever-evolving community of artists that makes Seagrove what it is – an experience to treasure!

The Celebration of Seagrove Potters Gala

Please join us for the Celebration of Seagrove Potters Gala, Friday, November 20, 2026 from 5 – 8:30pm.

Tickets are $65, and ticket holders have the opportunity to shop early with exclusive entry to the Preview Pottery Show. Enjoy a catered reception, including festive drinks from 6 – 7:30pm. Live auction featuring special collaboration pieces made by Seagrove potters working together begins at 7pm. After the auction, booths will reopen until 8:30pm for last minute early bird shopping.

Once you purchase your ticket, you will be added to our guest list. You will receive a wristband at the door that gives you access to the Gala and to the Celebration show on Saturday and Sunday. Give your name at the door and enjoy the Celebration! Visit https://www.seagrovepotteryfestival.com/.