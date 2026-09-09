Lenoir, NC – Join us for the 40th Annual Sculpture Celebration on Saturday, September 12, 2026!

Held Rain or Shine at the Broyhill Walking Park in Lenoir from 9am to 4pm.

When the Caldwell Arts Council held its first Sculpture Celebration in 1985, few could have imagined that it would continue today. Held annually on the Saturday after Labor Day at the Broyhill Walking Park in Lenoir, NC, the nationally recognized event draws sculptors, mostly who live east of the Mississippi, in competition for $11,000 in cash awards and potential sales.

The event is free to the public and opens to thousands of people who come to take in the beautiful grounds studded with sculpture. The event is held rain or shine and includes live music, food trucks, and free shuttles to and from Mulberry Recreation Center.