Hickory – Join CVCC and Redhawk Publications as they honor Keith Flynn, the godfather of literature in Western North Carolina. Flynn, an award-winning poet, author, publisher, musician, and producer, has dedicated his life’s work to fearless creativity. Author of eight books, he conjures the music of language and the well-told story to inspire an international community of writers, musicians, and artists.

Flynn is the author of six collections of poetry, the most recent: “Colony Collapse Disorder, and The Skin of Meaning.” He is a seasoned musician/singer and band leader who has won the ASCAP award for Emerging Songwriters and collaborated with members of the Allman Brothers and Quincy Troupe.

He has released several studio and live albums. He is known for his dynamic readings, thoughtful teaching, and his talent for empowering writers.

Flynn is the founder and managing editor of the Asheville Poetry Review, which has taken the lead in showcasing internationally established and emerging voices in contemporary poetry, essay and book reviews for over 30 years.

Keith is also the creator, director and host of Live at White Rock Hall, a new series featuring national and North Carolina-based poets, musicians, and storytellers in live performance and conversation.

Whether you’re a writer, musician, reader, or a student of creativity, this will be a night to remember.

For more information on Keith Flynn: www.keithflynn.net

Admission: Free, but RSVPs are highly recommended at Jstclair096@cvcc.edu.