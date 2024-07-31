Theaters, Streaming & Disc

Now In Theaters:

Deadpool and Wolverine – The third entry in the Deadpool series has finally arrived wherein, through the unique and rarely used plot device known as the multiverse, the former is teamed up with the latter. This although the latter character was put out to pasture in his last big screen entry proving once again that no emotional investment is necessary when it comes to the Marvel Universe.

New To Streaming:

Faye (***) is a new documentary on the life and times of the notoriously mercurial actress, Faye Dunaway. Directed by Laurent Bouzereau, the film doesn’t shy away from its subject’s difficult persona and does a pretty good job covering the early part of her career. The latter part is given a bit of a short shrift, like too many documentaries of this sort, but overall, a solid portrait of a controversial subject. (Max).

New To Disc:

MVD:

The Linguini Incident (1991) Roseanna Arquette is a magic obsessed waitress, teaming up with bartender David Bowie to plot a robbery, in this cult item now getting its first ever Blu-Ray release. The director’s cut is featured in HD while the original version comes in SD along with some interesting bonus materials.

Criterion:

Risky Business (1983) The film that made Tom Cruise a household name, the enormously successful tale of a high schooler whose life is changed when he hires a call girl, comes to 4K in a new edition that includes a mix of archival and new extras. Also included are two cuts of the film.

Arrow:

The Man from UNCLE (2015) Guy Ritchie’s big screen adaptation of the fondly remembered 60s series comes to 4K and Blu-Ray in a new edition that includes such bonus materials as featurettes, interviews, commentary and a poster reproduction.

Red Line 7000 (1965) Howard Hawks directs and James Caan stars in this tale of three racers trying to make their name in stock car racing. Extras include visual essays and commentary.

The Niko Mastorakis Collection (1984-1992) is a new limited edition Blu-Ray set collection spread over three discs spotlighting the B movie director’s works that includes the following films; The Time Traveller, Sky High, Terminal Exposure, Glitch! / Ninja Academy, The Naked Truth. Extras include new interviews.

Kino:

No Way Out (1987) Kevin Costner and Gene Hackman star in this hugely succesful military thriller involving a murder and cover up that comes to 4K for its first time ever. New commentary is among the extras.

In and Out (1997) A teacher’s former student, now a famous actor, outs the teacher as gay even though he insists he isn’t in this Oscar nominated comedy from director Frank Oz. Extras on the new 4K release include a new commentary.

Bwana Devil (1952) Robert Stack stars in the first 3-D film released during the 50s 3-D craze now making its Blu-Ray debut. Extras include the film’s original prologue and two versions of the film.

Can’t Stop the Music (1980) The origin story of The Village People, derided on its release and now a cult fave, makes the transition to 4K in this new release. Extras include a new commentary from the late Lee Gambin.

Paramount:

Election (1999) Alexander Payne’s comedic tale of the efforts of a teacher to stop a high achieving student from being elected to class president comes to 4K for the first ever with a few new extras.

Radiance:

Tchao Pantin (1983) A drug pusher being pursued by cops befriends a night manager in this French noir being issued on Blu-Ray. Bonus material includes a making of doc.

Eighteen Years in Prison (1967) Two men find themselves under scrutiny after the theft of copper wire in this Japanese thriller debuting on Blu-Ray. Bonus materials include a visual essay.

Eureka Entertainment:

The Double Crossers (1976) is Hong Kong crime thriller from Golden Harvest studios revolving around a police detective’s quest to avenge his father’s death and starring marital arts artist Shin-II-Ryong. Extras include a new commentary.

