Hiddenite, NC – Enjoy a night out in Hiddenite as The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center welcomes the holiday season with A Be-Jeweled Christmas, a sparkling Christmas Open House celebration at the historic Lucas Mansion (316 Hiddenite Church Rd, Hiddenite) on Friday, December 5th, 2025, from 4:00–8:00 p.m.

This year’s theme, A Be-Jeweled Christmas, celebrates the grand opening of the Hiddenite Center’s new Geology Information Center, honoring the region’s rich gem and mineral heritage. Guests will be enchanted by glittering decorations throughout the Victorian mansion, inspired by the beauty and brilliance of North Carolina’s natural treasures.

Visitors will be greeted with live holiday music by the Todd Wright Trio and treated to a festive spread of hors d’oeuvres while exploring the historic museum, art galleries, exhibits, and the brand-new Geology Information Center. Guided tours of the ornately decorated Victorian house museum will offer a glimpse into the elegance and charm of this historic home—shining as brightly as ever this holiday season.

Admission is $10 for non-members and FREE for Friends of the Center.

And don’t forget—the Hiddenite Fire Department will also be hosting their Annual Merry Market Event the same night, making it the perfect evening to explore, celebrate, and support your hometown.

For more information or to learn more about the Hiddenite Center, call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org, or visit hiddenitearts.org.