Times Have Changed

Times sure have changed in horse racing when it comes to the Triple Crown.

Last week’s announcement that the 2025 Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty won’t be running in the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown, once again has led to fresh conversations about the scheduling format in place for horse racing’s showcase.

Here is the current Triple Crown format. The Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs in Louisville. This year’s run was on May 3. The Preakness Stakes. This year’s Preakness will be contested May 17 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Then, the Belmont Stakes comes after a three-week break. This year’s race will be run on June 7.

Critics say that this congested schedule isn’t doing horse racing any favors when it comes to keeping the Triple Crown alive. They point out that it is too rough on the horses.

I am not a horse person but I can’t go along with that premise. These races are over 100 years old and the Triple Crown format has been just fine. Winners of the Triple Crown, horses like Secretariat are viewed as legends.

Like I said though, times are changing. Many of the horse owners these days are foreign. It is becoming clear that the new breed of owners do not care about this American tradition.

Since Justify won the Triple Crown in 2018 by sweeping the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes, four of the seven horses to win the Derby haven’t run in the Preakness. The Derby winner did compete in the Preakness in each of the last two years. Mage ran third in the Preakness in 2023 and Mystik Dan finished second in the Preakness last year.

Yes, it is a difficult feat. I feel that is what makes it special. Horse racing went 37 years between Triple Crown winners Affirmed (1978) and American Pharoah (2015). While Justify (2018) provided another Triple Crown winner in short order, the hot topic in the sport is, once again, the condensed nature of the three Triple Crown events, The question of the moment is whether or not there should be more rest time for horses between each Triple Crown event.

I hope this does not occur. Making it easier to win the Triple Crown will minimize the horses that accomplished the feat.