Newton, NC – Applications are now being accepted for the Catawba County Civic Leadership Academy (CLA), a new program providing residents with insight into county government services and operations through a series of interactive and engaging learning sessions with County staff. Participants will come away with first-hand knowledge of how Catawba County government works to serve the community.

Designed to be held annually each spring, this year’s CLA takes place from March 12 through May 6. The program consists of five Tuesday evening sessions from 6:00-8:00 p.m., a Saturday field trip from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., and a final graduation reception and presentation from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in conjunction with the May 6 Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting.

CLA sessions feature an orientation to county government with the County’s management team and deeper dives into Emergency Services, Elections, Public Health, Social Services, the Sheriff’s Office, the Library System, Parks, Planning and more. Each session is hosted at a different Catawba County facility.

Applications are available online at www.catawbacountync.gov through March 1. The program is open to Catawba County residents and will be capped at 25 participants. Participants are required to provide their own transportation to each session. There is no cost to participate.

The complete Catawba County CLA 2024 schedule follows:

Session 1: Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Catawba County Government 101: County Management, Tax and Budget

Session 2: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Voting & Recording: Elections, Deeds and GIS Mapping

Session 3: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Public Safety: Emergency Services and Sheriff’s Office

Break Week

No sessions will take place from March 27-April 8 to accommodate local spring break schedules.

Session 4: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Human Services: Public Health and Social Services

Session 5: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Nature & Culture: Library System, Cooperative Extension and Soil & Water

Session 6: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Land Use & Infrastructure: Planning & Zoning and Utilities & Engineering

Session 7: Saturday, April 27, 2024 (field trip), 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Parks & Recycling (locations provided to program participants)

Session 8: Monday, May 6, 2024, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Reception with Board of Commissioners and recognition during public board meeting.