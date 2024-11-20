Hickory – Tickets are now on sale for the Jingle Bell BASH (Benefitting Arts, Science and History), the signature fundraising event of Arts Culture Catawba, formerly the United Arts Council of Catawba County. To be held on Monday night, December 9, 2024, at the newly renovated Hickory Metro Convention Center, the BASH features outstanding food, a silent auction and a draw-down raffle.

Arts Culture Catawba board members Bonita Ferretti and Amanda Hetzel are chairing the event with the support of Jingle Bell BASH committee members Alexis Abernathy, Thelma Eley, Landon Lane III, Jerry McCombs, and Katherine Rogers.

At the end of the evening, cash prizes totaling $12,500 will be awarded. The first-place prize will be $10,000; first runner-up will receive $1,500; and the second runner-up $1,000.

Arts Culture Catawba wishes to thank Piedmont Natural Gas for their sponsorship to Jingle Bell BASH. Additional sponsorships are available. Interested businesses should contact Arts Culture Catawba.

Doors will open at 5:30 PM and specialties from area restaurants and caterers will be offered.

A highlight of the event is always the incredible array of food provided by local culinary artists. The evening will also include a silent auction with an emphasis on work by local artists as well as local cultural experiences. Proceeds from the silent auction benefit local artists through the Innovative Artist Project Grant. The auction will be online and will open on December 2nd at noon.

Tickets are $140 each and are available online at www.artscatawba.org. Advance tickets are required. Each ticket admits two people to the party and includes food, beverages and entertainment. Credit cards, checks and cash are accepted. Winners do not have to be present to win. A maximum of 500 tickets will be sold.