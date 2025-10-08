Banner Elk, NC – The Woolly Worm Festival returns to downtown Banner Elk on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 18-19. After a one-year cancellation due to Hurricane Helene, the festival is back and stronger than ever, with new features designed to enhance the visitor experience.

For nearly half a century, more than 20,000 festivalgoers have gathered in Banner Elk the third weekend in October to cheer on woolly worms racing up strings for a chance to become the official predictor of the High Country’s winter forecast.

Folklore says the color of the 13 fur bands of the woolly bear caterpillar foretell the 13 weeks of winter weather. Black signals snow and cold, brown means mild weather, and flecks suggest light frost or flurries. Because color patterns vary from worm to worm, a series of races are held on Saturday to determine the official forecasting worm. The winner also receives $1,000. Sunday’s winner receives $500, but no forecasting honors.

In addition to racing excitement, guests can explore more than 100 vendor booths filled with handmade crafts, regional foods, and Appalachian goods. Families will enjoy games, children’s activities, and the festival’s beloved mascots, Merriweather and Mistiweather, all set against the backdrop of vibrant fall foliage and sweeping views of the NC High Country.

“The Woolly Worm Festival is pure mountain magic,” said Victoria Bowman, festival chairwoman and executive director of the Avery County Chamber of Commerce. “Where else can you watch worms race on strings, cheer alongside thousands of new friends, shop from incredible local vendors, and know that every dollar spent is helping kids in our community chase their dreams? This year is going to be a very special return, and we cannot wait to welcome everyone back to Banner Elk.”

This year’s festival features updates to improve the guest experience. For the first time, remote parking with shuttle service will be available from Lees-McRae College, making it easier for visitors to access downtown Banner Elk. A new partnership with C. Gardner Media & Promotions brings an expanded lineup of live entertainment to the stage, featuring Appalachian talent and regional performers who will add fresh energy to the weekend.

Proceeds from the event are reinvested directly into the community through scholarships that support local students in arts and athletics. In addition, the Banner Elk Kiwanis Woolly Worm Festival Grant Program continues to fund initiatives that serve children, families, and local nonprofits, multiplying the festival’s positive impact far beyond the two-day celebration.

Festival admission is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 6-12. Children 5 and under are admitted free. To pre-purchase festival tickets, visit: www.WoollyWorm.com.