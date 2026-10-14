Taylorsville, NC – The public is invited to the Alexander County Veterans Job Fair on Thursday, October 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the CVCC Alexander Applied Technologies Center.

Presented by NCWorks Career Center and Alexander County Government, the job fair provides an excellent opportunity for residents to find their next career. The event is tailored for veterans, but everyone is invited to participate.

Confirmed employers attending include: International Materials Group (IMG), Piedmont Composites & Tooling, NC Department of Adult Correction, ServPro, US Army, Wright of NC, Progressive Electric Company, Foothills Staffing Agency, Source Now, Amivie, Greenway Transportation, and more.

Additional resources at the job fair include: Employment and Independence for People with Disabilities (EIPD), I-CARE, Alexander County DSS, Alexander County Veteran Services, and Alexander Resource Center.

For more information, call (828) 468-6947 or visit www.ncworks.gov.