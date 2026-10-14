Alexander Co., NC – The Alexander County Department of Social Services will accept Angel Tree applications for Christmas assistance now through November 13. DSS is currently accepting monetary and toy donations for the Angel Tree program through December 19.

Trena Riddle, DSS Economic Services Program Administrator, said applicants must reside in the home with the child and live in Alexander County. If the child attends public school or daycare, the parent/guardian must apply with the school/daycare rather than with DSS.

Riddle said DSS will try to assist as many families as possible; however, an application does not guarantee assistance.

DSS is accepting monetary donations for those who wish to support local families through the Angel Tree program. Please make checks payable to Alexander County DSS and write “Angel Tree” in the memo line. All monetary donations will be used to provide clothing and shoes for children this Christmas.

Toy donations are also being accepted. Drop boxes are available at the following businesses: First Community Bank, State Employees Credit Union, Little Stitches, Office Practice of Pharmacy, Taylorsville Savings Bank (all three branches), Holland Chiropractic, Hendren Insurance, Piedmont Healthcare, Rustic Roast, and Southern Clothing & More.

For more information, please contact Trena Riddle at 828-352-7672.