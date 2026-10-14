Hickory – Calling all Goblins and Ghouls! Put on your spooky or kooky costumes and hurry to Downtown Hickory on Friday, October 23, 2026 from 4pm-7pm. There will be Trick or Treat on your Downtown Streets and a Costume Contest.

Trick or Treat on Your Downtown Streets will be from 4 pm to 5:30 pm. This is also the time to register for the Costume Contest. The Costume Contest registration will be at the HDDA tent located on Union Square.

The Costume Contest will be judged in three categories and will be held from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The categories are:

Ages 0–6

Cutest Costume

Most Creative Costume

Ages 7–12

Spookiest Costume

Most Creative Costume

Families/Groups

Best Group Costume

Most Creative Theme

Hickory Downtown Development Monster Mash is sponsored by Taste Full Beans, Lake Hickory Realty, Kellex Corp, Catawba County Chamber of Commerce and Village Inn Pizza.

The Hickory Downtown Development Association (HDDA) is a private, non-profit 501(c)6, member organization with a volunteer Board of Directors representing a broad cross-section of property owners, business owners, and citizens-at-large.

To learn more and possibly become a member, please visit our website, DowntownHickory.com, or contact us at Info@DowntownHickory.com.