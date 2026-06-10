Lenoir, NC – Compassionate Connections: Healing Together support groups are sponsored through Ashewood Grief and Counseling Services, grief support services of AMOREM, and are among the many opportunities offered to help individuals of all ages and families cope with the loss of people they love.

Healing Together is a general loss grief support group for adults who have experienced the recent death of a loved one or close friend. Our time together will focus on making compassionate connections with others who are also grieving the death of a loved one.

Healing Together groups will be offered in three locations:

VALDESE—Mondays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

June 15-July 13, 2026

BOONE—Mondays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

June 15-July 13, 2026

LENOIR—Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

June 16-July 14, 2026

There is no cost to participate, but registration is required. Contact Kimberly Setzer at ksetzer@amoremsupport.org or 828.754.0101 for more information or to register.