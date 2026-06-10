Hickory – Opening weekend audiences were enthralled with the story and performances at the debut of the Hickory Community Theatre’s season 77 finale, Into the Woods. Superlatives from the audience after the show included: “magical and beautifully staged”, “top notch performances”, “this is one you don’t want to miss!”, and, “it may sound silly but the cow stole the show.”

Into the Woods returns this weekend with a production that blends charm, humor, and heartache as characters chase their wishes and face what comes after. Join us for a story that reminds us the real journey begins once ‘happily ever after’ fades.

Performances of Into the Woods are June 12th through 20th, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:30pm and Thursday, June 18th at 7:30pm.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for youth and students. Tickets are available at hickorytheatre.org or by calling 828-328-2283. This production is considered suitable for ages 13 and up.

Into the Woods is produced in association with Catawba Valley Health System. Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba and receives sustaining support from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Season 77 community support is provided by the City of Hickory, A Cleaner World, Shurtape Technologies, Acuña & Acuña Dentistry, and BelleAge.

PHOTO: Jupiter Slade (left) and Hayden Waugh are two princes in “Agony” in the HCT production of the musical Into the Woods. Performances continue this Friday, June 12th and continue through June 20th. Photo by Katie Stone.