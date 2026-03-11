Terrell, NC – The New To Medicare Seminar at the Sherrills Ford Library will be on Tuesday, March 17, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM. The library is located at 9154 Sherrills Ford Rd, Terrell, NC.

Are you, a friend, or a loved one turning 65? It is very important for everyone becoming eligible for Medicare to get accurate, unbiased information about coverage options as they approach age 65. Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) Counselors trained by the NC Department of Insurance will lead the information session to answer your questions. Learn about Parts A and B, Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage Plans, Part D drug plans, and how to avoid penalties. Contact the Catawba Council on Aging to register at 828-328-2269.