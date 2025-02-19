Hickory – The Book of Will, a dramatized re-telling of the true story of how Shakespeare’s works were collected and preserved, will be presented from February 28 through March 15 in the Firemen’s Kitchen at the Hickory Community Theatre.

Guest director Paul Sapp has assembled an incredible cast for this entertaining show that is a mix humor and historical drama.

The mix of real and fictional characters includes: Henry Condell, played by Paul Sapp; John Heminges, played by Christopher Honsaker; Elizabeth Condell, played by Emma Lee Kurts; Rebecca Heminges/Anne Hathaway, played by E.S.; Alice Heminges/Susanna Shakespeare, played by Bianca Moten; Richard Burbage, played by Eric Seale; Ben Johnson, played by David Nields; Ralph Crane, played by Matt Finch; William Jaggard/Sir Edward Dering, played by James McBride; and, Isaac Jaggard/Boy Hamlet, played by Angel Rojas. The supporting ensemble characters are played by Elise Yaussy, Allison Finch and Summer Eckert.

Performances of The Book of Will run from February 28 through March 15; Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:30 PM at Thursday, March 13 at 7:30pm. This play is rated PG.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for youth/students and can be purchased online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling 828-328-2283.

This production of The Book of Will is produced in association with Alice and John McDonough, along with David and Maria Williams. Hickory Community Theatre’s 76th season is supported by A Cleaner World, Protection Products, Inc., Shurtape Technologies, BelleAge, Covington Dental, and LifeRootz, with sustaining support from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Photo: Back row – Eric Seale, James McBride, Christopher Honsaker, E.S., Matt Finch, Emma Lee Kurts; front row – David Nields, Bianca Moten, Angel Rojas, Elise Yaussy, Summer Eckert, Allison Finch, and Paul Sapp make up the cast of The Book of Will, coming up at the Hickory Community Theatre. Photo by Emma Seibert.