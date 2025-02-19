Statesville, NC -The Downtown Statesville Wine Walk on Saturday, April 26, from 3-7 pm, is the premiere event for wine lovers! Spend the day in beautiful Downtown Statesville tasting remarkable wines and exploring our fantastic downtown shops, restaurants and businesses. Get your tickets today!

Tickets for the 2025 Wine Walk are $25 if purchased in advance and $35 on the day of the event (if available). *sales tax and additional processing fees not included in ticket price. No refunds – all sales are final.

Ticket includes a commemorative wine glass and 20 tasting tickets. Participating locations will each be assigned a specific wine(s) and attendees will travel from place to place, using tasting tickets to sample the wines of their choice. A free trolley shuttle will be provided for quick travel around the event. All wines being sampled will be available for purchase through Wine Maestro – Downtown Statesville.

Purchase tickets online at https://www.downtownstatesville.com/winewalk