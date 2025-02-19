Newton, NC – ZenFest 2025, the highly anticipated wellness and mindfulness festival, is officially rescheduled for Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Catawba Farms in Newton, NC. Presented by the YMCA and the Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts (CVFA), ZenFest was initially planned for last fall but was postponed due to damages caused by Hurricane Helene. Now, with renewed energy and a fantastic lineup, ZenFest promises an unforgettable day of inspiration, healing, and connection. Everyone is invited to attend.

ZenFest is a welcoming, inclusive, vibrant event designed to inspire and uplift individuals and foster a stronger, healthier community for all.

ZenFest offers something for everyone to experience the journey towards personal well-being and collective harmony. “We’re thrilled to bring ZenFest back this spring,” said Twyla Deese, event organizer. “Despite the setback, the extra time has allowed us to make the festival even better—featuring an incredible lineup of teachers, speakers, and healers, along with a multi-faceted wellness fair featuring diverse vendor offerings.”

ZenFest t 2025 will feature a day of mindfulness, wellness and community that includes:

– An array of outstanding teachers offering sessions in yoga, meditation, sound healing, dance and nonduality discussions

– A vibrant wellness fair showcasing holistic health practitioners, wellness products, and interactive workshops

– Opportunities to shop local artisans and discover handcrafted goods

– A curated selection of food trucks serving healthy and delicious cuisine

– Dedicated indoor, covered wide open outdoor spaces to set the perfect festival vibe

Sponsors, vendors and food trucks can apply now as ZenFest is currently accepting applications for those interested in joining this dynamic event. This is a unique opportunity to connect with a community passionate about wellness, creativity, and mindful living.

ZenFest tickets are on sale now at https://www.anandarasa.org/event-details/zenfest-2025-2. The Wellness Fair is free to attend without tickets. Proceeds from the event benefit the YMCA’s Annual Campaign to fulfill its mission of access for all and the CVFA’s “arts for all” mission. For details on ZenFest activities, visit https://www.anandarasa.org/zenfest2025 and follow Facebook and Instagram sites for the latest schedule information.

About the Organizers:

ZenFest is a collaboration between the YMCA and the Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts, organizations dedicated to fostering community with individual well-being through art, movement, and mindfulness. The festival is supported by Arts Culture Catawba.