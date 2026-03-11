Morganton, NC – The 32nd Annual Downtown Development Association’s ACC Chili Cook Off presented by Mimosa Insurance Agency, is back on Friday, March 13th from 11:00am to 1:30pm at the Morganton Community House, 120 North King Street.

The DDA is planning the best event yet for your taste buds to enjoy. We invite you to come enjoy top notch chili from both amateur chefs and commercial restaurants! Our select panel of highly trained chili eating judges will crown the best chili in each category. This year we ask you, the community, to vote for your favorite chili! Tickets are $10 and include all-you-can-eat chili with all the fixin’s including cornbread, salad, dessert and a drink. Purchase your tickets online at https://shorturl.at/c8xZ5