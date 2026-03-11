Raleigh, NC — One out of seven people in North Carolina face hunger – and among children that number is one in five. Communities across the state are struggling with the highest rate of food insecurity in at least a generation, with local pantries and meal sites seeing more families today than the peak of the pandemic. In response to this urgent need, the Office of the Attorney General, The Young Lawyers Division of the North Carolina Bar Association, the North Carolina Bar Foundation, and Feeding the Carolinas are again joining together to host Legal Feeding Frenzy — the annual food and fund drive supporting the state’s hunger relief network.

With leadership from Attorney General Jeff Jackson, law firms, law schools, and organizations across the state engage in a monthlong competition, donating food and funds in support of North Carolina’s food banks. The Legal Feeding Frenzy drive fueled more than 560,000 meals in 2025 – and the legal community’s generosity has taken on even greater importance in 2026 as hunger relief organizations face steep cuts to federal nutrition programs and funding.

“With so many threats to food security for people across the state, the past year has given us a renewed sense of how important this work really is,” said North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “I hope everyone in the legal community will get involved in this year’s food drive – and I look forward to the good we’re going to do together.”

Registration is now open for the 2026 Legal Feeding Frenzy, which runs throughout the month of March. In this friendly competition, the law firm, school, or organization with the highest average individual donation will be awarded the prestigious and highly coveted “Attorney General’s Cup.” In addition, the Attorney General will present awards in categories including: Sole Practitioner, Small Firm, Medium Firm, Large Firm, Law School, Government / Public Interest, and Corporate / In-House Counsel. Firms can earn bonus points by volunteering together at their local food bank.

“More than 1.6 million people across our state don’t know where their next meal might come from. That’s one out of every seven neighbors in our communities,” said Eric Aft, Feeding the Carolinas Board Chair and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC. “Our hunger relief network needs community support more than ever, and we’re grateful for everyone who is stepping up to donate and volunteer during this year’s Legal Feeding Frenzy.”

Legal Feeding Frenzy is an annual joint program of the NC Bar Association Young Lawyers Division and Feeding the Carolinas. The event aims to fight hunger across North Carolina by uniting the legal community in support of the state’s seven food banks – which together serve every county in the state. For more information visit nclegalfeedingfrenzy.com.