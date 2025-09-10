Hickory – It is time again for our Annual Susan Coleman Hickory Oktoberfest Castle of Cans Food Drive and We are Celebrating 27 Years! This wonderful community campaign supports ALL these agencies with one donation: The Corner Table in Newton, Ashure Ministry (formerly ECCCM), Exodus Homes, Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry, The Family Care Center, Hickory Soup Kitchen, Salvation Army, and the Second Harvest Food Bank Hickory.

There are three ways to help:

Host a fundraising campaign- Facts about the “virtual” collection campaign: a $1 contribution provides about 7 lbs. of food. After completing the registration form (https://shorturl.at/P1mNo), this can be done by setting up a Team page here: Castle of Cans 2025 (https://p2p.onecause.com/castleofcans2025) Collect cans of food – We are looking for healthier food donations such as canned fruits and vegetables that are low sugar, low sodium, and low fat. Host a dual campaign – Give people an option!

Campaign Dates: September 22-October 10, 2025. Collection campaigns can be set up to start and end any time during that period! (Schools customarily designate a teacher, club, or service group to coordinate the drive.)

It is a quick and easy project. Registration is simple and quick -select your campaign dates and fill out the registration form (https://shorturl.at/P1mNo). It only takes a couple of minutes, we then work with Second Harvest to get supplies to you prior to your campaign starting! Deadlines to register:

Can collection – September 15, 2025

Fundraising campaign only – September 15 or one week prior to start of campaign if later.

A list of needed items, poster, and logos will be emailed for your use. If you would like a QR code created for your fundraising campaign or other help, please reach out and we’re happy to do that, feel free to send us a logo to use with it.

Awards/Recognitions:

SCHOOLS: ONE HOMEROOM/CLUB among all the ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS and one among the MIDDLE SCHOOLS with the most $ = cans per student will be recognized. For fundraisers, every $5 contribution is the equivalent of about 35 pounds of food. (Cans collected dollar equivalent as well as funds raised will be tallied to assess winners.) Please submit the winning classroom from your school following campaign, winners will be determined from those submitted. Papa Johns will contact the winners to set up the celebration with pizza.

NEW: One high school club/organization will also receive recognition.

2025 Campaign Dates:

Sept. 22-Oct. 10, 2025

Schools with the top collections will be recognized with a Castle of Cans “Outstanding School Partner Awards.”

BUSINESS/ORGANIZATIONS

Business/Organization with the top collection will be recognized with a Castle of Cans “Outstanding Community Partner Award.”

Campaign question? Please contact Campaign Coordinator Carleen Crawford, susancolemancastleofcans@gmail.com or 828-781-0845.

Fund drive question? Please contact Second Harvest Food & Fund Drive Coordinator, Megan Pierce, at mpierce@secondharvest.org or 704-805-1749.

Campaign Ideas:

There are many ways to contribute. Here are a few ideas for school fundraising or can collecting – be creative:

Host a dodgeball tournament and charge for the event with proceeds to the campaign

Have students produce tic toc for the school around hunger and the need around food insecurity. Make a contest out of it.

Sell smoothies or slushies or airheads at lunch with proceeds going to the food drive

Give kids homework passes for donation

With donation, get entered to win something from the school store

Bag of chips or candy for donation (kids are highly motivated for food)

Host a “canstruction” competition among classrooms and have students build a structure with their can donations. Recognize the best and submit photos to the media!

Build a giant Castle of Cans in the lobby of the school

Here are a few ideas for business/organizations fundraising or can collecting: