HICKORY – The City of Hickory’s Sails Original Music Series, presented by Protection Products, Inc., will feature Tobacco Road this week. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 12, at Union Square in downtown Hickory.

Tobacco Road is a North Carolina-rooted folk rock band blending southern soul, progressive blues, and rock with a modern edge. The band consists of Annabel Dwyer on lead vocals, cousins Hayden Robert on lead guitar and background vocals and Briggs McElwee on rhythm guitar and background vocals, TJ Fink on bass and background vocals, and Madi Schoninger on drums and background vocals.

Tobacco Road is a group of best friends and their love for music and performing is shown by their captivating live shows. Now based in East Nashville, their sound channels the nostalgia of Creedence Clearwater Revival, the grit of Susan Tedeschi, and the dynamics of Fleetwood Mac. Their first three singles “All in Time,” “Second Thoughts,” and “Altitude Sickness” can be heard on all streaming platforms and their six-track debut EP will be released in November.

“Tobacco Road is the Southern spark the folk rock scene’s been waiting for—raw soul, tight grooves, and a live show that’ll leave you breathless and begging for more,” says Bob Sinclair, coordinator for the Sails Original Music Series.

Prior to the Sails Music concert on Friday, Lenoir-Rhyne University (LR) will host a pep rally at 6:15 p.m. on Union Square to celebrate LR Athletics and prepare for LR’s football season home opener on Saturday, Sept. 13. The pep rally will include appearances by Hickory Mayor Hank Guess, LR President Dr. Summer McGee, Coach Socha, and LR Football captains, along with the LR Band, Spirit Team, and Joe Bear.

Started in 2012, the City of Hickory’s Sails Original Music Series showcases well-crafted, live music by bringing original music artists to The Sails on the Square. Original music is defined as music that is written or composed by the artist who performs it.

The Sails Original Music Series offers excellent musical entertainment from national and international touring acts with the help of numerous sponsors. Thanks to presenting sponsor Protection Products, Inc. and additional supporting sponsors Bob Sinclair Music, Larry’s Music & Sound, Pfahlert Creative Labs, Olde Hickory Brewery, and Crowne Plaza for contributing to the series.

In addition to the seating available at Union Square, audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. A variety of bars and restaurants are close by and offer food and beverage choices.

ABC permitted businesses within the Hickory Downtown Social District will sell beer, wine, and other alcoholic beverages in specially marked cups that may be consumed on Union Square, sidewalks, and other public areas within the designated boundaries of the social district. No outside alcohol may be brought into the social district. To review additional restrictions and a detailed map of the social district’s coverage area, visit www.hickorync.gov/downtown-social-district.

The Sails Original Music Series continues with Selwyn Birchwood on Saturday, Sept. 20, and New Translations on Friday, Sept. 26.

For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, please visit www.hickorync.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.