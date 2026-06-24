Boone, NC – The Watauga Arts Council (WAC) is now accepting applications for Earth & Fire: A Ceramics Showcase, an upcoming juried exhibit celebrating ceramic work from local and regional artists. The exhibit will highlight ceramic art in all its forms, showcasing the creativity and craftsmanship of artists working across functional, sculptural, and experimental styles. Artists interested in applying are encouraged to review exhibit guidelines and submit applications through WAC’s website. Applications are open now, and submissions are due by June 30, 2026, at 5 p.m. The exhibit is part of WAC’s ongoing efforts to support artists and expand opportunities for creative engagement throughout the High Country. Earth & Fire will be the third display presented through WAC’s newly adopted gallery exhibition process, piloted in 2026 to create more accessible, recurring exhibition opportunities for local and regional artists. The new exhibit follows The Art of Jazz, currently on display in WAC’s main gallery, which serves as a visual complement to the High Country Jazz Festival.

More information, submission guidelines, and the application form for Earth & Fire can be found online on WAC’s website at www.watauga-arts.org/exhibit-with-us or click here.

About Watauga Arts Council – The Watauga Arts Council (WAC) fosters a thriving, diverse, vibrant, creative community through arts advocacy, education, support, and inspiration. Serving professional and emerging artists, WAC facilitates and provides a structure for arts initiatives that enrich the lives of artists, residents, and visitors alike. Offering art classes for all ages, grant funding to artists and arts organizations, gallery exhibits, community groups, and special projects and events, their work enriches the lives of residents and visitors alike. Learn more and get involved through their social media and on their website.

Website: https://www.watauga-arts.org/ Facebook: @Watauga County Arts Council Instagram: @watauga_arts