Hickory – City of Hickory offices will be closed on Friday, July 3, in observance of Independence Day. Offices will reopen on Monday, July 6, at 8:30 a.m.

Additional department schedules are as follows:

Public Services – The Solid Waste Division, including garbage and recycling collection, will operate on a normal schedule.

Hickory Public Library – Both Hickory Public Library locations, the Patrick Beaver Memorial main facility and the Ridgeview Branch, will be closed on Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4.

Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism – The Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Administrative Offices will be closed on Friday, July 3. All Hickory recreation centers (Highland, Ridgeview, Brown Penn, and the Ceramics Studio) will follow their regular schedules on July 3, but will be closed on Saturday, July 4. Parks remain open every day of the year.

Police – The Hickory Police Department’s main lobby and Records Division will be closed on Friday, July 3. Crash reports are available online through the department’s Crash Report Database.

Hickory City Council – The City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, July 7, has been canceled due to the holiday. The only Hickory City Council meeting in July will take place on Tuesday, July 21, at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the Julian G. Whitener Municipal Building (Hickory City Hall).