Hickory – Art in the Park returns Saturday, September 12th from 11a-3p, and this year’s festival is shaping up to be our most vibrant yet!

With 50+ artists, food trucks, live music, children’s activities, a beer garden, and our beloved silent auction, it’s the kind of day you circle on your calendar and look forward to all summer.

Artist/Vendor Registration for Women’s Resource Center’s Art in the Park:

Artist Registration fee is $35.00

By registering as an artist, you are also agreeing to donate a piece of your art to Women’s Resource Center to be placed in our Silent Auction**

Food/ Drink Vendor fee is $75

To register visit: https://shorturl.at/Ksa93