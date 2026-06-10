Morganton, NC – The Foothills Painters and the City of Morganton invite the public to attend an American Flag-themed art exhibition and opening reception on June 18 from 5PM to 7PM at Morganton City Hall, 305 E. Union Street, Suite #A100, Morganton, NC, 28655.

The Foothills Painters were invited by the City to produce the exhibition in recognition of the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding. The artists’ works are wide-ranging in their depictions or interpretations of the American Flag theme. In their explorations of the theme, the artists applied their unique talents, vision, and life experiences, resulting in this multifaceted art exhibition that speaks to a wide audience.

More than 31 works in a variety of media, including watercolor, acrylic, oil, pastel and mixed media, are represented in the show. The exhibiting artists include Andrew Atkin, Anne Fredley, Susan Grant, Meredith Janssen, Irina Khudyakov, Karin Koval, Martha Monica Lord, Lonny McSherley, Victoria Morales, Donna Robinson, Heidi Schoener, Julie Stephan, Chris Witherspoon, Lee Woodard, and Deb Yandow. Many of the works are available for sale.

The Thursday, June 18 opening reception will take place on the same evening as the Third Thursday Art Crawl, which is produced by Downtown Morganton and the Burke Arts Council. Attendees of the Art Crawl are invited to join the Foothills Painters reception and view the exhibition. Light refreshments will be provided by Morganton City Hall.

The exhibition opened on June 1 and will be on display at Morganton City Hall through July, Monday-Friday, 8AM-5PM.

The Foothills Painters is a group of regional artists with diverse backgrounds who work in a variety of media and styles. Demonstrating their collective artistic strengths, the group has exhibited in many venues, including Arts Culture Catawba, Burke Arts Council, Caldwell Arts, Hickory Museum of Art, and Hiddenite Arts Center. The individual members have shown their work in many other venues as well.

Photo: More than 31 original, American Flag-themed art works are on display through July at Morganton City Hall.