Asheville, NC – Join us for the second annual RADfest, a two-day celebration of art, music, and cultural energy on November 8 & 9, from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM in Asheville’s River Arts District. Designed to connect collectors and art lovers with the work of over 350 local artists, this vibrant festival features open studios, gallery exhibitions, and curated opportunities to purchase original artwork directly from the makers.

In addition to visual arts, RADfest showcases an expanded lineup of live music, performance art, and culinary experiences. The event also marks the closing of A Tale of Two Cities, the nationally recognized exhibition presented with the New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts, which explores stories of resilience through the eyes of artists from both cities.

Come for the art, stay for the rhythm, and leave inspired.