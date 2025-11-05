Hickory – The Catawba Council on Aging will hold a Thanksgiving Food Drive to support the West Hickory Senior Center Food Pantry during the month of November. In-date, non-perishable food will be accepted, along with donations of Boost, Ensure, and incontinence supplies.

Donations can be dropped off at the West Hickory Senior Center (400 17th St SW, Hickory) during normal business hours, or purchased directly from the Catawba Council on Aging Amazon Wishlist at amzn.to/3uoo1Zr.

For more information about this event or services provided by the Council on Aging, contact them at 828-328-2269 or visit their website at www.catawbacoa.org.