Hickory – ATAC Gallery is excited to announce their new solo exhibition presenting: Matthew S. Good in Dramatis Personae. Dramatis Personae is a term used for the list of main characters in a play, and Matthew S. Good. has painted a series of individuals in costumes that he has met over the last couple of years at various conventions and events. This exhibition combines two of his favorite interests, traditional oil painting and the genre of horror. “I love seeing people dress up as their favorite characters or their own original creations. I really enjoy painting them in the traditional oil painting techniques from my training. It’s a show about just having fun. Whether the models themselves in their costumes, or me just painting what I enjoy, I hope to transmit that feeling of fun to the viewers!”

The exhibition runs through November 30. This isn’t just an exhibition. It’s a Halloween party and art experience all in one, an immersive blend of fine art and Halloween spirit. The public is invited to come dressed in your best Halloween attire and fully embrace the eerie, theatrical essence of the season. Step into a night of hauntingly beautiful art, creative costumes, music, and celebration in honor of Matthew S. Good’s exhibition and the magic of October.

This exhibition continues ATAC Gallery’s mission to bring bold, thought-provoking contemporary art to Hickory while celebrating artists who push the boundaries of form and narrative. The event is free and all are welcome.

The gallery is located at 1020 3rd Ave Dr NW., Hickory, NC 28601.

Visit https://atacgallery.com.