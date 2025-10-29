Hickory – Medicare Open Enrollment is through Dec 7. This is the time each year when seniors who have Medicare coverage can make plan changes that may lower their costs. Seniors could save by evaluating eligibility for low-income subsidies, choosing the best Part D Drug Plan based on current medications and preferred pharmacy, and exploring available Medicare Advantage Plans. Counselors with the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) can provide free, unbiased information to assist seniors in selecting the best Medicare options for them. Appointments are available in Hickory, Newton, Sherrills Ford, and by phone. Call the Catawba Council on Aging at 828-328-2269 to make an appointment and for more information.

For more information about services provided by the Council on Aging, contact them at 828-328-2269 or visit their website at www.catawbacoa.org.