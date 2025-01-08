Hickory – Need help with technology? The West Hickory Senior Center will host a Tech Day on January 21, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Fred Wilson, Digital Navigator with the High Country Council of Governments, will be available to answer your technology questions and provide assistance for your smartphone, tablet, or laptop computer. You can receive help with things such as smartphone/tablet basics, internet basics, online shopping, basic use of map apps, and basic troubleshooting for your phone, tablet, and laptop. This is a drop-in event and no appointment is necessary.

Contact the Catawba Council on Aging for more information at 828-328-2269.

The West Hickory Senior Center is located at 400 17th ST SW, Hickory.