Hickory – The Catawba Valley Community College (CVCC) Small Business Center will host a no-cost two no cost webinars on Feb. 5. Show Me the Money: Effective Grant Research and Grant Writing – What the Pros Know.

Do you want to locate ideal foundation prospects to help support your nonprofit? Are you having a hard time finding the foundations that fit the bill? If so, this is the webinar for you! This online webinar, Show Me the Money: Effective Grant Research on Wed., Feb 5 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM, will explore the details needed to conduct successful grant research and expedite your grant writing process.

You will learn the details needed to begin prospect research, how to locate available grants, how to navigate organizational websites to locate funding opportunities, and identify pitfalls to avoid that will save you time and expedite your research and writing processes.

Takeaways:

– Identify the different ways to conduct grant research and connect your results to the appropriate types of projects or services.

– Explain the characteristics of an ideal prospect.

– How to use 990s in prospect research

– Details needed before research can begin

– How to locate available grants on the local and federal levels

– How to find ideal foundation prospects using free resources

Speaker(s): Mandy Pearce

Owner, Funding for Good

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the CVCC Small Business Center will honor requests for reasonable accommodations made by individuals with disabilities. If you have a disability that requires special accommodation, please contact the Small Business Center 72 hours prior to the event at (828) 327-7000 X4117 or [email protected].

Fee: No Cost

Register at https://shorturl.at/d1w5K

Grant Writing – What the Pros Know – Online Webinar, Wed, Feb 5 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM

New to grant writing or find yourself writing grants without success?

This webinar gives you a comprehensive introduction to grant writing, outlines what should be included in each grant component, and helps you steer clear of the most common pitfalls. This is a fast-paced online event that will help you with the building block of a strong grant proposal.

As funding becomes more difficult to secure, nonprofit organizations face significant challenges to fulfill their missions. This webinar reviews the questions nonprofits need to answer prior to searching and applying for grant funds, outlines the seven basic elements of most proposals, and shows participants how to match their needs to funder priorities. Participants focus on the major questions that need to be answered prior to writing a proposal and incorporating these answers into research and ultimately a competitive proposal.

Participants will leave this webinar with the tools required to determine the need for and content of strategy sessions, the elements of effective plans, implementation methods, and where to begin.

In this 1.5-hour event, learn how to create a successful grant proposal:

– Determine if your organization is prepared to apply for grant funding.

– List and describe the seven major elements of most grant proposals.

– Learn how to be proactive in your grant writing, instead of reactive.

– Write a data-based description of the problem your nonprofit cares about.

– Define specific, measurable outcomes.

– Explore options for answering the sustainability question and creating evaluation methods.

This is a fast-paced online event that will help you with the building block of a strong grant proposal.

Speaker(s): Mandy Pearce

Owner, Funding for Good

Register at https://shorturl.at/6ppEl