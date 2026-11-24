Charlotte, NC – Are you ready to tackle your holiday shopping list? If you’re planning to take advantage of the busiest shopping day of the year, BBB has tips to help you make the most of the day.

According to the National Retail Federation, in 2025, the weekend saw an estimated 203 million shoppers during the five-day holiday weekend from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday. That’s up from 197 million shoppers in 2024 and the previous record of 200.4 million set in 2023.

Predictions for the 2026 holiday shopping season include an increase in experiential gifts and although online shopping remains popular, its popularity has eased since its height in 2015 as more consumers look to experience holiday shopping in stores.

How can you make your Black Friday shopping experience productive? BBB has these tips:

Have a plan to make the most of Black Friday deals

Start with a list of items you need and use sale flyers and promotions to determine which store has the best price for the big-ticket and popular items.

Based on what stores have the best deals for your list, map out your route. Some retailers only honor certain sale ads early in the morning and have limited inventory of those items. Plan your mealtimes, too, to avoid shopping while ‘hangry.’

Set a budget and stick with it before heading out.

Read the fine print

Some retailers may offer an additional percentage off the purchase but could exclude certain deals or items such as “doorbusters.”

Watch for companies boasting a high percentage off; the item may be “75% off,” but the original price could be inflated.

Carefully check the price tags, terms, and conditions. See if competitors have the item at a better price or have a better return policy.

Check the reviews

If you’re not familiar with the retailer, visit BBB.org to check their complaint and review history.

BBB reviews can be trusted over other review sites; find out why.

Read product reviews on extremely discounted items.

Sign up for email alerts and reward programs

Many stores send their best Black Friday deals and exclusive coupons to subscribers to their emails. Sign up before the holiday season, then unsubscribe afterward if needed.

Use reward cards or credit cards that offer cash back, points, or other benefits.

Know the return policy and warranty information.

Before you leave the store, make sure you have gift receipts for your items and are aware of the return policies on items purchased during the holidays.

Pass any information about returns, exchanges, repairs, and warranties to the person using the item.

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