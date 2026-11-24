Newton, NC – Join us on Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., for our annual Catawba Valley Christmas Show and Pottery fundraiser! Held indoors on the scenic grounds of Catawba Farms (1670 Southwest Boulevard, Newton, NC) in collaboration with the Catawba Valley Festival of Arts, this festive event features local artists, craftspeople, and handmade pottery created by Connections Clubhouse members. Delicious food will also be available on-site from Lexington’s D&J Catering.

Founded in 1990 and part of Catawba Valley Healthcare, Connections is a Newton-based recovery community serving over 595 members impacted by mental illness. We replace isolation with belonging by offering stigma-free support, socialization, and opportunities for employment and education.

All proceeds directly benefit Connections Clubhouse and our recreation programming—vital support during a time of changes in mental health and Medicaid funding. With community help, our members gain the confidence and skills to rebuild and lead fulfilling lives of their choice.

To learn more about Connections Clubhouse, contact Bryan Smith at (828) 466-0030 or bryansmith@cvhnc.org, visit www.connectionsclubhousecatawba.org, or find us on Facebook.