Sherrills Ford, NC – Are you a lover of good Pork BBQ? Would you like an opportunity to raise funds to benefit the blind and visually impaired of North Carolina. If so, then you will have an opportunity to achieve both goals.

On Wednesday, February 28th, pre-sold BBQ Pork Platters may be picked up between 11:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M. at Camp Dogwood, located at 7062 Camp Dogwood Road in Sherrills Ford.

To place an advance order, please call 828- 478-2135 ext. 230 or 231 by Sunday, February 25th. Cost per BBQ Platter is $15.00 includes BBQ Pork, baked beans, coleslaw, rolls, and dessert. No beverage provided. Orders of 10 or more platters can be delivered within a 10 mile radius of Camp Dogwood. Make your checks payable to NCLF.

Proceeds from this fund raiser will benefit the blind and visually impaired of North Carolina.